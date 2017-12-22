Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid night after finger injury
Tatum delivered 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 102-93 loss to the Knicks.
One day after dislocating a finger, Tatum returned with a pretty solid stat line. Over the past few days, Tatum lost his NBA lead in three point shooting, now slightly behind George Hill and Trey Lyles, but his 49.5% from behind the arc is still pretty darn impressive for a rookie. Any concerns about Tatum's finger, which was stepped on during Wednesday's game against the Heat, can be put to rest.
