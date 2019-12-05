Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid night against Heat

Tatum scored 19 points (6-20 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-93 win over the Heat.

While he wasn't sharp from beyond the arc, Tatum still delivered another strong all-around performance. The third-year forward has scored at least 16 points in eight straight games, averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch as he steams towards a career-best campaign.