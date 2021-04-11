Tatum recorded 28 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 win over the Nuggets.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown turned a likely loss into a runaway victory with a 31-3 run in the fourth quarter. It marks one of the biggest comeback games of the season and could be a galvanizing win for a Celtics team in need of a spark. After an ice-cold first half, Tatum began to show signs of life in the third quarter, and he put his foot on the gas in the final period.