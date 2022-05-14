Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs in made field goals, made threes and points. He also added nine rebounds -- finishing second on the team behind Al Horford (10) -- and dished out at least four assists for a third consecutive game. Through the first six games of the second-round matchup, Tatum has averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 41.8 minutes per game. However, Boston may need the budding superstar to replicate his Game 6 performance if they hope to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.