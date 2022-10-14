Tatum (rest) will start Friday's preseason finale at Toronto.
Tatum will make his third and final preseason appearance before Opening Night on Tuesday against the 76ers. In his two exhibition appearances, he's averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.9 minutes.
