Tatum will start Friday's preseason opener against Charlotte.

As expected, the Celtics will go with Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Tatum and Al Horford as their initial starting five, and that's the group that's likely to be the regular first unit when all five are healthy. While Tatum is technically designated as the power forward, he's virtually interchangeable with Hayward and Brown on the wing.