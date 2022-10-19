Tatum accumulated 35 points (13-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 victory over the 76ers.

After scoring 16 points in the first half, Tatum took it up a notch in the third, making seven straight shots and scoring 17 points while grabbing five boards as the Celtics outscored the 76ers by 10 points. The 24-year-old made just 38.1 percent of his shots in the preseason but had no trouble finding the bottom of the net Tuesday. He's averaged 26.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last two seasons and, if his performance in the season opener is any indication, he is likely to have another excellent season.