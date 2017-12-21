Coach Brad Stevens said Tatum will either be "probable or questionable" for Thursday's game against the Knicks depending on how sore and swollen his dislocated pinky finger is, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Tatum dislocated his finger in the first quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Heat, though team doctors determined there was no structural damage and he was able to finish the game after having it taped. He went on to tally 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a block over 28 minutes. While Tatum said after the game that he intends to play Thursday, his availability will likely be determined following morning shootaround.