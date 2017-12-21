Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Status uncertain for Thursday
Coach Brad Stevens said Tatum will either be "probable or questionable" for Thursday's game against the Knicks depending on how sore and swollen his dislocated pinky finger is, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Tatum dislocated his finger in the first quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Heat, though team doctors determined there was no structural damage and he was able to finish the game after having it taped. He went on to tally 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a block over 28 minutes. While Tatum said after the game that he intends to play Thursday, his availability will likely be determined following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 16 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 15 points in 28 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Only 4 points during blowout loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Rock solid in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Steady in win over Sixers•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.