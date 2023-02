Coach Joe Mazzulla said there is no certainty that Tatum (illness) will sit for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Tatum was initially reported to miss the game against Detroit, but Mazzulla said a final decision will be made Wednesday. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams have received extended minutes in his absence. If Tatum (illness) is ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be after the All-Star break on Feb. 23.