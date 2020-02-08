Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stays hot against Hawks

Tatum scored a game-high 32 points (10-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.

The third-year forward is locked in right now, scoring at least 25 points in four straight games and at least 20 in eight straight despite a three-game absence due to a groin injury. Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 boards, 3.9 threes, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over that eight-game stretch, numbers that have taken what was already a breakout campaign to another level.