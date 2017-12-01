Tatum furnished 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals from 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-97 win over the Sixers.

Billed as a showcase of young stars Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown and the rookie Tatum, the game was actually dominated by vets Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Tatum played a nice supporting role, draining catch-and-shoot jumpers and committing only one turnover. Tatum's 49% shooting from the field this year is particularly impressive for a rookie, a rookie who's also hitting 1.5 threes per game. His overall consistency is proving more reliable than fellow youngster Jaylen Brown. Boston will look to continue their winning ways at home Saturday versus Phoenix.