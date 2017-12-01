Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Steady in win over Sixers
Tatum furnished 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals from 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-97 win over the Sixers.
Billed as a showcase of young stars Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown and the rookie Tatum, the game was actually dominated by vets Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Tatum played a nice supporting role, draining catch-and-shoot jumpers and committing only one turnover. Tatum's 49% shooting from the field this year is particularly impressive for a rookie, a rookie who's also hitting 1.5 threes per game. His overall consistency is proving more reliable than fellow youngster Jaylen Brown. Boston will look to continue their winning ways at home Saturday versus Phoenix.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 18 points in loss to Miami•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Excels in win with 15 points, nine boards•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Delivers effortless 19 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Co-leads team in scoring in return•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will start Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Warming up with intent to play•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.