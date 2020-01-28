Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Still trending toward sitting out
Coach Brad Stevens said prior to the Celtics' morning shootaround that Tatum (groin) remains doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
While Stevens noted that Tatum is making "good progress" after putting in some time on the practice floor Monday, the forward still looks on track to miss a third straight contest. Assuming Tatum is active Tuesday, Marcus Smart would likely remain in a starting role on the wing while Gordon Hayward shifts to power forward.
