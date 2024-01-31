Tatum contributed a game-high 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-124 win over the Pacers.

The 25-year-old forward delivered at least 30 points for the sixth time in 15 January games, averaging 26.9 points, 8.6 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.0 steals on the month. Tatum's scoring is down this season from the career-high 30.1 points a game he racked up in 2022-23, as the addition of Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston lineup and the development of Derrick White have cost him some usage, but he remains an elite fantasy asset.