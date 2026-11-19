Tatum had 24 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Nuggets.

The 24 points led the Celtics on the night, although Tatum couldn't answer a late comeback by the Nuggets, who trailed by 17 at one point in the first half. The six-time All-Star has scored more than 20 points in seven straight games, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 boards, 5.7 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.0 blocks during that stretch while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.