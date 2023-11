Tatum chipped in 35 points (13-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 114-98 victory over the Knicks.

Tatum led all players in Monday's contest in scoring and threes made while leading the Celtics with a team-high assist total and finishing second in rebounds. Tatum tallied season-high marks in both scoring and assists, scoring 30 or more points in six of first 10 contests.