Tatum provided 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 43 minutes during Friday's 114-102 victory over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum led the Celtics to an impressive road victory, establishing a 2-1 lead in the series. Not only did he lead the team in both scoring and rebounds, but he also connected on a pair of clutch baskets in the final minutes, sealing the win. He will look to build off this performance Sunday, hoping to then head back to Boston with a 3-1 lead.