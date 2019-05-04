Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Strong showing in Game 3 loss
Tatum totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 loss to the Bucks.
Tatum finished with over twice as many points in this one as he did in the last two tilts combined. He is yet to sink a three through the first three games of the second round, but Tatum was at least able to regain his form offensively after the recent two-game slump. With the Celtics down 2-1 and in desperate need of a win in Monday's Game 4, Tatum is likely to have the same aggressive mindset heading into the biggest contest of the campaign.
