Tatum amassed 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-98 loss to the Magic.

After missing Saturday's game against the Raptors due to a sore wrist, Tatum looked none the worse for wear in his return. The 24-year-old continues to play at an MVP level, and through 11 games in January he's averaging 31.1 points, 9.4 boards, 5.5 assists and 3.4 threes.