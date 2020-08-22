Tatum registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 win over the Sixers,

Tatum scored 30-plus points in the first two games of the series and even though he couldn't repeat those numbers due to his shooting woes, he still provided value defensively and on the glass. Tatum averaged 23.4 points on 45 percent shooting during the regular season, so this kind of scoring output should be considered an outlier moving forward, and he should be plenty of opportunities to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday.