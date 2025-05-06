Tatum produced 23 points (7-23 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum struggled to find his rhythm, especially from the perimeter, ultimately ending with a Game 1 loss. Despite leading for the majority of the game, the Celtics came up short, affording New York the momentum heading into Game 2. Tatum will almost certainly come out with aggression when the two teams face off again Wednesday.