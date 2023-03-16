Tatum produced 22 points (4-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 victory over Minnesota.

Tatum's overall stat line was solid, as he posted a double-double and contributed on both ends of the court as he usually does, but there's no question the trips to the charity stripe salvaged his day since he had an awful shooting night. Tatum has posted back-to-back poor shooting performances, going a combined 12-for-38 in the games against Houston and Minnesota, but that shouldn't be cause for concern for fantasy managers. After all, Tatum is shooting 45.9 percent from the field for the season and has made 45.5 percent of his attempts since the start of March, even when factoring in those two subpar efforts. The Celtics star should be able to bounce back sooner than later, with a game against the Trail Blazers on Friday on the horizon.