Tatum scored three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 19 minutes during Friday's 98-84 loss to the Thunder.

Head coach Brad Stevens said he would limit the minutes of his star players, and Tatum only logged 18:18 minutes during the loss. He struggled from the field, but that was to be expected given he hadn't played a competitive game since early March. His place as a key cog in Boston's offense ahead of the restart shouldn't be in doubt.