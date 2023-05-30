Tatum recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 103-84 loss to the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum struggled shooting from the field but still managed to post a double-double performance in Monday's Game 7 loss in Boston. Tatum led the team in rebounds, but connected on just 5-of-13 shots from the field to finish below the 15-point mark for just the second time of the series. Tatum recorded a double-double in six of seven Eastern Conference Finals games.