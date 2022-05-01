Tatum had 21 points (6-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 loss to the Bucks.

After averaging 29.8 points during the opening-round sweep of the Nets, Tatum dropped a dud in Game 1 of the second round. The Bucks' defense proved to be a much stiffer test than Boston faced in the first round, but the Celtics likely won't go away quietly. Look for Tatum to bounce back in a big way during Tuesday's Game 2.