Tatum had 21 points (6-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 loss to the Bucks.
After averaging 29.8 points during the opening-round sweep of the Nets, Tatum dropped a dud in Game 1 of the second round. The Bucks' defense proved to be a much stiffer test than Boston faced in the first round, but the Celtics likely won't go away quietly. Look for Tatum to bounce back in a big way during Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Fouls out late, Celtics persevere•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Magnificent two-way performance•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dishes 10 dimes in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores Game 1 winner•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Lights out in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off injury report•