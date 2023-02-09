Tatum registered 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over Philadelphia.

Tatum had excellent numbers as a rebounder and passer, and in fact, he ended just two boards and one dime away from recording a triple-double. However, what stood out the most were his struggles from the field, as he only made one of his five threes and five of his 15 shots overall. This subpar game shouldn't take anything away from Tatum's role as Boston's top offensive threat, something that will be even more noticeable with Jaylen Brown (face) out, and there's a strong chance this was nothing more than a poor outing for the star forward. Tatum is averaging 30.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over his last 10 contests.