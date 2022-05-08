Tatum closed Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Bucks with 10 points (4-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 41 minutes.

Tatum averaged 25 points and 4.5 three-pointers in the first two games of the series, but he fell flat in the big Game 3 defeat. The star forward missed all six of his three-point attempts and went 4-for-19 overall in his lowest scoring effort since late November. Tatum also grabbed just one board, though he did make an impact on the defensive end with four blocks. The Celtics may find optimism in hanging in until the final buzzer in spite of their best player putting up a subpar effort, but Tatum will need to be much better if Boston wants to bounce back in Game 4.