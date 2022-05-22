Tatum had 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum can be one of the best scorers in the league but can also deliver woeful performances from time to time, and unfortunately for Boston, the latter showed up in a game where the Celtics could not complete a late comeback. The fact that Tatum needed 14 shots just to score 10 points speaks volumes of how much he struggled on the offensive end of the court, but the star forward will aim to bounce back in Game 4 of the series Monday. Despite the woeful performance Saturday, Tatum is still averaging 26.9 points per game during the current playoff run.