Tatum tallied 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes Wednesday in the loss to the Bucks.

After missing one game with an illness, Tatum returned but was inefficient in Wednesday's loss. After hitting 50 percent of his shots in three straight games post All-Star break, Tatum's hit that mark just once in his last four outings. He's also failed to hit the 20-point plateau in two of his last three contests and will look to get back on track Friday when the Celtics once again take on the Bucks.