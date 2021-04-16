Tatum registered 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Tatum took a backseat in the scoring department to Jaylen Brown, who posted an efficient 40-point performance, and the star forward had a rough night from the floor since he needed 14 shots to reach the 14-point mark. Tatum was coming off 11 straight games with at least 20 points so this was a down game for the former Duke standout, but it seems this was nothing more than an off night for him.