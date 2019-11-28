Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggles with shot
Tatum had 16 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-6 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal, playing 35 minutes in the Celtics' 121-110 win versus the Nets on Wednesday.
Tatum has now missed his last 12 three-point attempts. Despite the mini-slump, he has continued to blossom, jumping to over 18 shots and 20 points per game in his third season. The Celtics have a lot of mouths to feed on offense, but Tatum has one of the highest floors as well as ceilings given his involvement. He has been a top-10 fantasy contributor at the power forward position and should remain in that range.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops game-high 30 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's to 10th straight win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back against Washington•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Awful shooting night in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 19 in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.