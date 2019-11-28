Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggles with shot

Tatum had 16 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 6-6 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal, playing 35 minutes in the Celtics' 121-110 win versus the Nets on Wednesday.

Tatum has now missed his last 12 three-point attempts. Despite the mini-slump, he has continued to blossom, jumping to over 18 shots and 20 points per game in his third season. The Celtics have a lot of mouths to feed on offense, but Tatum has one of the highest floors as well as ceilings given his involvement. He has been a top-10 fantasy contributor at the power forward position and should remain in that range.