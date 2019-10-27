Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggling with efficiency thus far

Tatum had 15 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and one block during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Tatum registered his low-scoring output of the season, while also struggling from the field for the third game in a row -- he might be averaging 20.3 points per game, but he's doing it while hitting just 34.4 percent of his shots. He has done a nice job defensively, however, grabbing at least nine rebounds while registering multiple steals in every contest thus far. The Celtics won't play until Wednesday, when they take on the Bucks.