Tatum produced 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks over 43 minutes in Tuesday's 117-114 ECF Game 1 overtime loss to the Heat.

Tatum was by far Boston's best player on the floor, but was unable to win it at the end of regulation or tie it at the end of overtime. At the end of the regulation, Tatum drained the clock and then settled for a very deep three that missed the mark. At the end of OT, he drove past Jimmy Butler, but had his attempted dunk blocked by Bam Adebayo. To add insult to injury, Jimmy Butler scored an old fashioned three-point play on Tatum to provide the winning points for Miami. Still, without huge efforts from Tatum and Marcus Smart, the Celtics would have lost badly. Tatum and his teammates will look to tie the series in Game 2 on Thursday.