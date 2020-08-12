Tatum provided 29 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Tatum recorded 29 points for the second-straight night, but on Tuesday, his long-range shot was more accurate. After going 4-of-12 versus Orlando, he drained four out of five attempts against Memphis. Throughout the bubble, Tatum has put some distance between himself and the rest of the roster as the most dependable source of production as they enter the playoffs. With Kemba Walker limited during the seeding games, Tatum's game is much more consistent and reliable, especially in fantasy formats.