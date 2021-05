Tatum (leg) went for 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 132-96 victory over the Magic.

Tatum did not let a late game collision Sunday with teammate Jaylen Brown slow him down. He only needed three quarters to fill the box score as the game was well in hand. Tatum has been an unstoppable force over his last four games averaging 38.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.