Tatum supplied 28 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 123-93 victory over Atlanta.

Tatum continues to enjoy a dominant start to the season, reaching the 25-point mark in all but one of his contests but producing at a highly efficient rate across the board. Through eight games, Tatum is putting up 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest, and his usage rate could spike even higher if Jaylen Brown (hip) remains sidelined.