Tatum posted 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Tatum struggled from the field and needed 16 shots to end up with 14 points -- and now he has scored under 15 points in three of his last four appearances. The shooting woes are real for Tatum, as he's made just 32.8 percent of his shots during that four-game span. It's a small sample size, but it's a negative trend Tatum needs to address sooner rather than later.