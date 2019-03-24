Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Suffers bruised back
Tatum suffered a bruised lower back during Saturday's loss to the Hornets.
Tatum may land on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs. If he's forced to sit out, Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown could see expanded roles.
