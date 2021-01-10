Sunday's game between the Heat and Celtics has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

COVID-19 continues to ravage a handful of teams throughout the league, and Sunday's game will be postponed after a Heat player reportedly returned an inconclusive pregame test. It's unclear which players may be affected heading into the week, but the Celtics were already dealing with uncertainty surrounding several key players, including Tatum and Jaylen Brown.