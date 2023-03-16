Tatum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with a bruised left hip.

Tatum is at risk of missing the opening leg of the Celtics' back-to-back Friday with a left hip issue. The All-Star forward has been in a cold snap over his last two outings, averaging just 22.0 points on 31.6 percent shooting from the field. If he were to miss, Sam Hauser and Grant Williams would be in line for larger workloads while Jaylen Brown would take on more offensive duties.