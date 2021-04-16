Tatum totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes Thursday in a 121-113 win over the Lakers.

It was a relatively quiet night for Tatum, who had scored at least 20 points in each of his previous 11 games. The fourth-year forward didn't have to post big numbers Thursday with star teammate Jaylen Brown dropping 40 points and Boston building a 27-point fourth-quarter lead. Tatum (25.6 points per game) and Brown (24.6 points per game) have shown this season that they can both post big numbers despite sharing the court together, so it's fair to expect a bounceback effort for Tatum in his next contest regardless of how well Brown performs.