Tatum was named the MVP of Sunday's All-Star Game after scoring 55 points (22-31 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes as Team Giannis claimed a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron.

Tatum poured in 27 of his points in the third quarter and finished with a new All-Star-record total of 55, besting Anthony Davis' previous mark of 52 established in 2017. He ended up claiming 11 of the 12 MVP votes on the night, with Team Giannis teammate Donovan Mitchell (40 points, 10 assists) garnering the lone other vote. Tatum and the Celtics will return to action Thursday at Indiana.