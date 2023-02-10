Tatum (illness) was present and getting up shots during shootaround Friday, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Tatum is officially questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to a non-COVID illness, but his appearance during morning shootaround would seem to place him on a path toward playing. The team should provide an official update on his status at some point prior to the 7:30 PM ET opening tipoff, but things seem to be trending in the right direction early.