Tatum tallied 30 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals Saturday in a 96-95 loss to the Lakers.

Tatum was consistent throughout Saturday's game, scoring six points and shooting above 50 percent in each of the quarters during said contest. He has only played two home games in January but scored at least 30 points both times. And though the Celtics are not set to play at home until Feb. 11, Tatum should remain a consistent top option when healthy.