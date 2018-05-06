Tatum posted 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Boston's 101-98 overtime win over the 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Tatum once again led the team in scoring, breaking Larry Bird's franchise record for most consecutive postseason games with at least 20 points by a rookie. The stellar 20-year-old did uncharacteristically misfire on a couple of free-throw attempts late, but he still generated his best shooting percentage (64.7) of the postseason. The standout rookie will look to help the Celtics complete a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.