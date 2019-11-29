Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Team-high 26

Tatum scored 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while tacking on nine rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during the Celtics' 112-107 loss to the Nets on Friday

Tatum led the Celtics in points, minutes, rebounds, steals and turnovers. While turnovers were far from ideal, they are symbolic of how often Tatum had the ball in his hands throughout the contest. He had been inefficient over his past few games, making this performance a welcome sight for fantasy owners.