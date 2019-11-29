Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Team-high 26
Tatum scored 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while tacking on nine rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during the Celtics' 112-107 loss to the Nets on Friday
Tatum led the Celtics in points, minutes, rebounds, steals and turnovers. While turnovers were far from ideal, they are symbolic of how often Tatum had the ball in his hands throughout the contest. He had been inefficient over his past few games, making this performance a welcome sight for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggles with shot•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops game-high 30 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's to 10th straight win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back against Washington•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Awful shooting night in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.