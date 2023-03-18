Tatum accumulated 34 points (8-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-112 win over Portland.

Tatum had a solid first half shooting the ball, knocking down five of 10 shot attempts, along with eight of nine free-throws for 19 points at the break. The small forward would struggle from the field throughout the second half, however, going just 3-of-10 for another 15 points while adding seven boards and two assists. Despite those struggles, Tatum still finished with a team-high 34 points thanks to 16-of-18 shooting from the foul line, in addition to leading the Celtics in rebounds (12) and steals (three). He's now grabbed 10 or more rebounds in six of eight games this month and has shot at least 16 free throws in back-to-back contests.