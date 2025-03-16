Tatum (knee) closed Saturday's 115-113 win over the Nets with 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes.

Tatum teased what could've been his third triple-double of the season Saturday, and he struggled to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. The Celtics have been frequently listing Tatum with a right knee issue on the injury report of late, which is something fantasy managers should monitor as the team looks to preserve the All-Star forward for the postseason. Tatum has averaged 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 37.7 minutes across 11 games since the All-Star break.