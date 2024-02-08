Tatum amassed 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 win over the Hawks.

The 25-year-old forward dropped at least 20 points for the eighth straight game while coming within striking distance of his first triple-double of the season. During that eight-game stretch, Tatum is averaging 27.6 points, 8.9 boards, 5.3 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks, leading Boston to a 6-2 record.