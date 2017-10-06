Tatum will start during Friday's preseason game against the 76ers, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Coach Brad Stevens seemingly wants to get a look at how different groups of guys play together, so he's bumping Aron Baynes from the starting five and inserting Tatum. During the team's preseason opener, Tatum produced nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes.