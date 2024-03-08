Tatum produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Tatum led all Celtics in assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals and a 15-point scoring total despite connecting on just 38.5 percent of his field goal attempts. Tatum has handed out eight or more dimes in eight contests, posting at least 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds in all eight of those outings.